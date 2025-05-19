Surgeon General Manchurian Assets? Blackmail and Coercion the Standard w/ Dr. Dave Janda















Dr. Dave Janda returns to the show with critical insight into the shadowy undercurrents shaping U.S. policy and power. A respected surgeon and former health advisor to Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton, Dr. Janda brings unparalleled insider knowledge to our discussion. We dive deep into the curious rise of Calley Means—recently appointed Surgeon General—and explore whether her trajectory was organic or part of a calculated effort by the deep state or other nefarious operatives. We also discuss the dark world of human compromise, revealing how manipulation, blackmail, and hidden agendas dominate Washington, D.C. and other powerful institutions. You can follow Dave Janda on his website at https://DaveJanda.com





