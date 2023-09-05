Attorney Lucia Sinatra: We’ll Help You Sue Colleges Over Illegal COVID “VAX” Mandates

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Sept 4, 2023) Rutgers University refuses to end their COVID vaccine mandate. Attorney Lucia Sinatra, the founder of ‘No College Mandates’ joins Stew Peters to talk about why Rutgers University is still forcing the COVID bioweapon injection on their own students. Her organization will gladly help anyone to sue over this issue.
