If we are made in the image of God, why does the Bible say "While you were yet My enemies, I saved you?"

LaDonna Sz 22 followers Follow 1 Share Add to... Download MP3 Share Report

0 view • 02/26/2023

Excerpt from the ministry of Jonathan Kleck. Mr. Kleck’s content can also be found on the following venues: Odysee: https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/ Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com or KleckFiles.net Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n Twitter - https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck Jonathan Kleck Uncensored - https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/ Keys To The Kingdom Of Heaven - https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/ THE END HAS COME - https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee/videos YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414 Show Notes: https://show-notes.net/thisistheend Keywords heavenangelhellsatan

Show More