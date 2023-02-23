Exploiting Children’s Literature | Beyond the Cover

What’s happening to children’s books is not child’s play. The opinion cartel is not only using new woke children’s literature to indoctrinate the young, but is even editing well-known titles from the past to make them politically correct. Examples in the latter category include Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and other works by Roald Dahl. In this episode of Beyond the Cover, host Gary Benoit interviews Benjamin Faulkner about the subversion of children’s literature. Ben, a researcher and writer for The John Birch Society and The New American, is now working on a major article on this topic. In this interview, he shares some of what he has already found in his survey of children’s literature, including the indoctrination of children in LGBT at a very young age. He also observes that the subversion targeted at our children is part of a broader agenda to replace American culture with an entirely new one.

To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/