Christians Slaughtered in Syria - World Increasingly Rejects Freedom

March 10, 2025 - The Assad regime is gone, and the country has moved from bad to worse—thousands of Christians and other minorities slaughtered. The world increasingly rejects freedom, as an election in Romania got overturned and a global elitist takes the top spot in Canada. Let’s look at it all, and pray for God’s help!
