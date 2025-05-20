Qigong Zoom Class with Francesco Garripoli 17 May 2025

This 90 minute video is a recording of a Qigong Zoom class given by Francesco Garri Garripoli 17 May 2025 covering a range of different Qigong exercises for improving health and activating Qi. Learn more about this NQA Certified Senior Qigong Teacher and his workshops - including the new EMF Healing training, his new book "The Qi Effect”, Instructor Certification trainings, and online Courses at the non-profit https://www.CommunityAwake.org





This video focuses on defining healthy energetic boundaries and starts with a Nei Gong guided meditation by Francesco followed by an hour of Qigong movements that will support your breathing, energy clearing, grounding, and centering. Moves in this class come from Francesco’s well-respected Organ Cleansing Qigong - Zang Fu Gong - some moves Francesco learned from his many times at the Shaolin Temple in China, and Wuji Hundun Qigong from one of Francesco’s teachers in China during the early 1990s, Master Duan.