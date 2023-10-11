Lost Civilizations Beyond the Ends of the Earth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jim Crenshaw
Oct 10, 2023
The idea that our planet consists of a hollow, or honeycombed, interior is not new. Some of the oldest cultures speak of civilizations inside of vast cavern-cities, within the bowels of the earth. According to certain Buddhist and Hindu traditions, secret tunnels connect Tibet with a subterranean paradise, and they call this legendary underworld Agartha. In India, this underground oasis is best known by its Sanskrit name, Shambhala, thought to mean 'place of tranquility.'
Source: Robert Sepehr on YouTube
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/1S4DW4BykSa3/