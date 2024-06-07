BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Be-BIBLED-UP--Secrets-to-Successful-Life-in-Jesus-Christ
Toward The Mark
Toward The Mark
16 views • 11 months ago

Toward The Mark MINUTE from STOP & Smell the Roses (TTM247)

5 min., 14 sec.

#TowardTheMarkMinute #vídeoshort

 

🎧 NEW Toward The Mark podcast Minute @ https://youtu.be/bdKrFOfzfpo

🌟 Uncover a secret the devil doesn't want you to know about our talking with and listening to God about everything.

📖 Get a sneak peek into our book "XII Smooth Stones" available now.

🔊 Listen to the full episode for more secrets to the real meaning behind "STOP and Smell the Roses..." TODAY!

 

Hear full episode now at https://directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/id/31415707  ...The rest of the message of "STOP and Smell the Roses--FIVE SECRETS to Successful Life in Jesus Christ" that, if put to action, lead to life-long VICTORY in The Gospel of Jesus Christ and The Gospel He preached.

#podcastshort #WalkOutGodsTruthsWatchingWhatHeWillDo #faithjourney

 

We INVITE YOU ...
See and hear, follow and share, more from Toward The Mark :

 

~ @KeithShealysTowardTheMark on FACEBOOK;

~ @keithandbrendalee on INSTAGRAM;

~ @Pressin'IN with Keith & Brenda Lee Shealy on BLOGGER;

~ @betweenthelinesttmshow podcasts on LIBSYN;

~ @KeithAndBrendaLee Shealy @UCdtUZ6GrPuiXmH91JFddUEQ on YOUTUBE;

~ @KeithAndBrenda Shealy videos on RUMBLE;

~ @keithandbrendalee shealy on BRIGHTEON; AND

~ @TTMSingingSgt on TWITTER (aka "X").

 

Showing GOD BIG in the eyes of those that see Him small.



Keywords
bibleholy spiritchristjesusscriptureslawlessnesssicknessencourageintimacyappearanceamerican spiritboilspoken wordpersonallyfrog in the potbusystoredwritten wordttm248
