FBI whistleblower Steve Friend on Emerald Robinsons' Absolute Truth

Emerald Robinson podcast: FBI whistleblower Steve Friend @RealStevefriend is speaking out after the bureau asked him to redact parts of his new book regarding the Governor Whitmer kidnapping plot, raids on the homes of J6 attendees and more.
source:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1650600103038648320