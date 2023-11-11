RT





Nov 10, 2023





Tired of being tired while driving? Worried you might fall asleep at the wheel? Maybe you think the sky just doesn’t look colorful enough? China has the answer: frickin’ laser beams. No, not high powered ones that can incinerate other drivers (although some mornings we wish we had one of those), but a dazzling display of laser illumination designed to wow the senses and prevent drivers falling asleep.

One such gantry, mounted over the Qingdao-Yinchuan Expressway in the north of China, was recently filmed and shared on Twitter, which left everyone not in China just as dazzled as the drivers. Is it a good way to keep drivers awake at night, or just replacing one distraction with another? The internet doesn’t seem to have an answer. We’re not sure what’s worse: the laser beams shooting at you, or the distinct possibility the driver behind you just got a blue shell.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews

Follow us on X: https://twitter.com/RT_com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3uw4ag-china-deploys-frickin-laser-beams-to-keep-drivers-awake.html