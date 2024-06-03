Paul Craig Roberts: The West Has Gone Insane & Is Provoking Nuclear Armageddon!

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts discusses the ever widening war and the insanity of the West which seems to be provoking nuclear armageddon from which we might not recover. America is enabling genocide in Gaza which is destroying its international reputation and on top of that, Israel has been trying to get Washington attack Iran. It's strange that only dissident politicians get assassinated or die under mysterious circumstances (e.g. Raisi, Fico) and it's amazing Viktor Orbán is still alive. Washington is opening another front for Russia in Georgia. The migration agenda is deliberate to create Babel. Trump might end up getting assassinated. If they install the digital control system it will be total tyranny. The middle class is being wiped out and the dollar's days seem to be numbered.





Websites

Paul Craig Roberts Website http://www.paulcraigroberts.org





About Paul Craig Roberts

Paul Craig Roberts has had careers in scholarship and academia, journalism, public service, and business. He is chairman of The Institute for Political Economy.





Dr. Roberts has held numerous academic appointments including the William E. Simon Chair in Political Economy in the Center for Strategic and International Studies. He has contributed chapters to numerous books and has published many articles in journals of scholarship. He has testified before committees of Congress on 30 occasions.





Dr. Roberts was associate editor and columnist for The Wall Street Journal and columnist for Business Week and the Scripps Howard News Service. He was a nationally syndicated columnist for Creators Syndicate in Los Angeles. In 1992 he received the Warren Brookes Award for Excellence in Journalism. In 1993 the Forbes Media Guide ranked him as one of the top seven journalists in the United States.





President Reagan appointed Dr. Roberts Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy and he was confirmed in office by the U.S. Senate. From 1975 to 1978, Dr. Roberts served on the congressional staff where he drafted the Kemp-Roth bill and played a leading role in developing bipartisan support for a supply-side economic policy. After leaving the Treasury, he served as a consultant to the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Commerce.





Dr. Roberts was awarded the Treasury Department’s Meritorious Service Award for “his outstanding contributions to the formulation of United States economic policy.”





In 1987 the French government recognized him as “the artisan of a renewal in economic science and policy after half a century of state interventionism” and inducted him into the Legion of Honor.





He is listed in Who’s Who in America and Who’s Who in the World.





