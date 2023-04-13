© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Church Attendance May Be Down, But More Americans THAN EVER Tell Us That Their Faith Is Important In Their Daily Lives.
Also, 2/3 of America (even over half of Atheists) say religious institutions are "watering down or abandoning traditional beliefs."
🔗 Rasmussen Reports
https://twitter.com/rasmussen_poll/status/1646571808076824577?s=61&t=zD1Fyp8O0reIE8TH7TnzSQ