The 5G Summit (Trailer)

Governments and the telecom industry from around the world are risking our safety, rights and our children's future by imposing 5G — the fifth-generation wireless infrastructure. The summit, hosted by Josh del Sol and Sayer Ji, is about an igniting awareness and making changes in our own lives to stay protected from 5G radiation.
