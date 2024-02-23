BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
‘Incompetence?’: Joe Biden’s NATO video suspiciously edited together
NewsClips
NewsClipsCheckmark Icon
3962 followers
28 views • 02/23/2024

Sky News Australia host James Morrow has reacted to what appears to be some suspicious editing on US President Joe Biden’s new NATO ad. The social media video posted by The White House features the President talking about the importance of the NATO alliance. Eagle-eyed journalist Joe Concha, however, counted 28 jump cuts despite the video being two minutes long and took to X to share his discovery. “I don’t want to get all conspiratorial here, but there’s pretty much two options,” Mr Morrow said. “One - someone in the White House decided that they would get a bit clever with the editing software and just went a little bit overboard. “Or, maybe two, they used two cameras to jump between takes without it seeming obvious ... so that every time the President stumbled … they could put it back together. “To put it in another way - the question is, is this a case of incompetence or incompetence?”


Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update


current eventsnewspolitics
