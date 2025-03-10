BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The release of prisoner Riyad Arafat from the city of Nablus as part of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal.
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
30 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 6 months ago


 

The Zionist occupation forces released the prisoner Riyad Arafat, 53 years old, who was sentenced to life imprisonment. He is from the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, according to the terms of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal reached between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist side. The resistance released four Zionist female prisoners in exchange for 200 Palestinian detainees sentenced to long or life sentences. The released prisoner Riyad Arafat from the city of Nablus, one of the prisoners released by the resistance in the Al-Aqsa Flood deal, talks about the circumstances of his release after spending 18 years in prison.

Interview: Riyad Arafat, a former prisoner released

Reporting: Faris odeh

Filmed: 29/01/2025

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://www.FreePalestine.Video

 

 

Keywords
gazalebanonwest bankramallahal aqsa floud
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy