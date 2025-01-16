BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Toxic Secrets - Steve House
Blue Water Healthy Living
Blue Water Healthy Living
Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.


It was over 30 years ago that Stephen House, a young U.S. soldier was stationed in Seoul, Korea. At the end of the Vietnam war, he and his squad were ordered to dig a very large trench on the base, as big as a city block. Although he had a bad feeling, he obeyed like any good soldier. Then in 2011, he caused an international storm because he needed to clear his conscience, expose the cover-up by the US Military and to help other men and women understand why they have excruciating health issues. As a result, the documentary, "Toxic Secrets," was produced. Please watch and then watch his interview with Eileen.


Link to Toxic Secrets documentary: https://youtu.be/-XpyE8zNX14?si=8hLhW3d4j8fNyVKC


https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/

warcover upvietnamagent orangeus veterans
