Never Trust in The Government

Who do You trust to take care of You, The Government, your boss, maybe your doctor? You are in for a big surprise when the SHTF, Let me show You where you can go for help and He will never fail You.

Verse 16; tells us that You can’t trust in your military to save you. It also says you cany rely on your own strength.

Verse 17; This verse tells us that when trouble comes there is no escape? Remember Paul?

Verse 18; This verse tells us the only source of help, and that is God alone, help is available to those who don’t trust in themselves but in God alone.

Verse 19; To the Born-Again Christian the soul will never die but to the unbeliever the Lake of Fire is the death of the soul. This verse also tells us God will “keep them alive in famine”.

I’m a prepper, can’t help it, 20 years in the military taught me to be ready for anything. But having nothing can come upon you in an instant, fire, flood, anything, and if that happens then it’s faith in God alone.

God has many promises in the bible where He tells us He will always feed and clothe us.





We are living in the last of the last days, put your faith and hope in God alone.