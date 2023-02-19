BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Lab grown meat is not meat - Elze van Hamelen on Pharma Food
Resurge on lab grown meet

In this week's podcast we are joined by special guest, Elze van Hamelen, to discuss her latest research on lab grown meat and Pharma Food published in Solari Report.

Find and Support Elze's Work Here:

https://home.solari.com/coming-tuesday-pharma-food-with-elze-van-hamelen/

http://vanhamelen.eu/en/home-eng/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=469u2fLign4

https://twitter.com/ElzevH


Grab a Copy of Corey Lynn's Book: The Global Landscape on Vaccine ID Passports

bit.ly/3ns038R


Subscribe to The Solution Series

www.coreysdigs.com/the-solution-series/


Get 100% Prime and High Choice Beef Plus Daily Necessities in One Great Place!

https://bit.ly/3jBhAx3


Support & Follow Corey's Digs

Investigative Reports & Resources: www.coreysdigs.com/

Gab: gab.com/CoreysDigs

Truth Social: truthsocial.com/@CoreysDigs

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CoreyDigs

Telegram: https://t.me/Coreys_Digs

Patreon: www.patreon.com/coreysdigs

Merch & other support: www.coreysdigs.com/support/

The Bookshop - Download Reports: www.coreysdigs.com/bookshop/

All Links: libertylinks.io/CoreyDigs


Support & Follow The Sharp Edge via H1veM1nd

YouTube: bit.ly/2VN4xse

Gab: gab.com/TheSharpEdge1

Truth: https://truthsocial.com/@TheSharpEdge


Dig It! Podcast also available on:

Bitchute: bit.ly/2uvHSHq

GabTV: tv.gab.com/channel/CoreysDigs

iHeart Radio: ihr.fm/2uw6bEM

Odysee: odysee.com/@CoreysDigs

Pilled: pilled.net/#/profile/86538

Rumble: rumble.com/c/CoreysDigs

Soundcloud: bit.ly/37irTuF

Spotify: spoti.fi/36o2QoO

Stitcher: bit.ly/2TN0MEa

TheFoxHole: thefoxhole.app/#/home

TuneIn: bit.ly/2GmEjpi


TOOLS FOR DIGGERS:

BIG Resources: www.coreysdigs.com/resources/

Declassified Docs: www.coreysdigs.com/the-file-drawer/

Background Search Database: bit.ly/2VGKsmB

VPN: bit.ly/3bk2VMN


Music by:

Oracle by Peyruis @peyruis

Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0

Free Download / Stream: bit.ly/2PfuT2G


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

Keywords
5gagenda 2030transhumanismdigital currencydigital id
