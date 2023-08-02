© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Flaxseed Crackers (keto, vegan, low carb)
Ingredients:
3/4 cup HRS Organic Brown Flax Seed to make 1 cup flax meal
3 teaspoons Italian seasoning
3 tablespoons HRS organic chia seeds
1/3 cup sunflower seeds
1 teaspoon Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground
½ cup Water
Procedure:
1. Blend the flaxseeds in a blender or grinder at the highest speed until the seeds turn into powder.
2. In a large bowl, combine all the dry ingredients.
3. Pour the water in.
4. Place the “dough” on a piece of parchment paper on the baking sheet. Place another piece of parchment paper on top and roll out the dough. (About 2-4mm thick)
5. Use a knife to cut the rolled dough into squares carefully.
6. Bake at 350F for 20-25 minutes. If your dough is rolled thinner, reduce oven time.
7. Let the crackers cool and enjoy with a dip!