Donny Rotten Email Hacked - Yo Nebraska Member of Congress

Yo Donny Rotten so starving for attention he makes up a story that China
hacked his email. Why would China want to read his transgender poetry?
https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/yo-nebraska-member-of-congress-jokes?sd=pf
