Dreams come true 8-year-old who wanted to meet Putin gets invitation from the President (mirrored)

A girl from Derbent, Dagestan, visited the Kremlin and the office of Vladimir Putin himself. He and eight-year-old Raisat even called the Minister of Finance to resolve some issues!





The diplomat even thought for a moment it was a joke, but it was indeed a very serious matter, not only for the President, but for Raisat as well. Because not every day do you get to visit the main office of the country, right?





All that happened after Putin saw footage of the girl sad and crying when she didn’t get to see him because of crowds during his visit in Dagestan last week. He then invited Raisat and her parents to visit Moscow and greeted them in the Kremlin.





