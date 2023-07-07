Ukrainian Army Academy building in Lviv destroyed in a retaliatory attack on Makeevka

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The building of the Ukrainian Army Academy in Lviv was destroyed after the Kalibr cruise missile attack by the Russian Armed Forces. The units and military warehouses that housed the 9th Training Corps in the building of the NATO command center with foreign officers coordinating the military activities of the Ukrainian army, were badly damaged. The Russian attack was launched after the Armed Forces of Ukraine intensively launched an attack on Makeevka with HIMARS rockets.
Mirrored -