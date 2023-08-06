JD Farag Prophecy Update 20230806 Pre-Trib Rapture Preparedness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JD Farag
August 6, 2023
Pre-Trib Rapture Preparedness
Pastor JD explains that whether we realize it or not we’re either prepared by the world for the world or prepared to be taken out of the world.
Transcript and Links available at the source site.
Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytrNDZmYmQ0P2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=