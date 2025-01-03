BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

America Now Pays israel Free Military Benefits
WeWereLiedToAboutWW2
WeWereLiedToAboutWW2
45 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • 6 months ago

America Stop supporting them. They Already get Free medical care free surgery and free first in line organs they take Americans organs while the donor is alive and aware imagine the horror. If they cant get their free surgery in israhell they can fly to America free and get free everything here.Hows their immigrants treating us that they push on us with their immigrant agencies funded with many millions of dollars.STOP supporting jews and israel. Their immigrants just shot up a place near NY and ran over people in New Orleans Jan 2,24. That's what they give us.

Keywords
liesisraeljewsimmigrantsmore immigrantsstill more immigrants and liesboomers stop itstop funding jews they want you dead all of us they admit it
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy