Turkey, Israel And The War Of Gog Magog

The world is shifting before our eyes. Turkey has broken ties with Israel, aligning itself with nations prophesied in Ezekiel 38–39. Israel has struck deep into Yemen, decapitating hostile leadership and shaking the Red Sea theater.

Damascus remains on edge, with Isaiah 17’s prophecy of a “ruinous heap” drawing closer. Across the globe, antisemitism rises, freedom is under assault, and governments press toward centralized control — signs of the Beast system foretold in Revelation.

This full broadcast takes you deep into current events and their prophetic meaning. From Turkey’s role as Gomer and Togarmah, to Sheba and Dedan in the Arabian Peninsula, to the Psalm 83 confederacy, the Bible is unfolding in real time. These aren’t just headlines — they are confirmations that God’s Word is true, and that we are living in the days leading to the Gog–Magog War.

Prepare to see how Scripture, history, and today’s headlines converge. Stand with Israel. Stand on the Word. And be ready — because the King is coming.