"Riviera of the Middle East": Trump asked who he envisions living in Gaza after it is rebuilt, said he envisions 'world people living there'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump, when asked by reporters who he envisions living in Gaza after it is rebuilt, said he envisions "world people living there."
🐻 Sorry... what the actual f*ck?!
He goes on to say that Gaza could be the "Riviera of the Middle East."
🐻 Are we being trolled?
Also: Netanyahu presented Trump with two pagers at a meeting on February 4 — "a regular one and a gold-plated one," the prime minister's office stated. Trump responded by saying that "it was a grand operation."