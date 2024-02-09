Finding Strength Through Testing Times

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The sermon urges listeners to place unwavering trust in Jesus Christ
during various challenges and trials. Sharing from the book of First
Peter, the speaker focuses on the preciousness of faith and the
transitory nature of trials and temptations. The speaker also highlights
an important narrative surrounding a lady named Daisy Harrigan,
demonstrating her unwavering faith amidst health issues. The sermon
concludes with an assurance that although trials are common to
humankind, God allows them to test and strengthen faith. The speaker
affirms that one's faith becomes more precious when it's tested, akin to
gold tested by fire. Furthermore, he warns that troubles should not
cause a believer to turn back on God, but rather to endure and
persevere, trusting in His promises.
00:00 Introduction: Trust in the Lord
00:27 The Power of Trusting Jesus
00:55 The Glory of God
01:33 Facing Trials and Temptations
02:23 The Danger of Forsaking God
03:07 The Preciousness of Tested Faith
04:26 Personal Testimony and Encouragement
06:59 The Reality of Suffering and Trials
08:17 Understanding Trials from a Biblical Perspective
09:18 Encouragement Amid Trials
10:03 Conclusion: Trusting God in Testing Times
10:30 Closing Prayer and Encouragement