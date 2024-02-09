BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Finding Strength Through Testing Times
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
14 views • 02/09/2024

The sermon urges listeners to place unwavering trust in Jesus Christ during various challenges and trials. Sharing from the book of First Peter, the speaker focuses on the preciousness of faith and the transitory nature of trials and temptations. The speaker also highlights an important narrative surrounding a lady named Daisy Harrigan, demonstrating her unwavering faith amidst health issues. The sermon concludes with an assurance that although trials are common to humankind, God allows them to test and strengthen faith. The speaker affirms that one's faith becomes more precious when it's tested, akin to gold tested by fire. Furthermore, he warns that troubles should not cause a believer to turn back on God, but rather to endure and persevere, trusting in His promises.

00:00 Introduction: Trust in the Lord
00:27 The Power of Trusting Jesus
00:55 The Glory of God
01:33 Facing Trials and Temptations
02:23 The Danger of Forsaking God
03:07 The Preciousness of Tested Faith
04:26 Personal Testimony and Encouragement
06:59 The Reality of Suffering and Trials
08:17 Understanding Trials from a Biblical Perspective
09:18 Encouragement Amid Trials
10:03 Conclusion: Trusting God in Testing Times
10:30 Closing Prayer and Encouragement

Keywords
christianityfaithgoldtrialsglorysufferingpraiseencouragementstrengthtemptationbelieverhonorchallengesgriefenduranceprecioustrustworthytrust jesus christtesting timestrial of faith
