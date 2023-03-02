Son Of The Light: We have launched a New Blog for those Seeking Absolute Truth at > https://childofthelight888.blogspot.com





Which Taketh Away The Sin of the World - Pastor Charles Lawson - Wednesday Night Mar 1 2023





Contrast Theology of the Old Testament with Theology of the New Testament, and Parsing the Difference Between Blaspheming Christ Jesus [Forgivable] and Blaspheming the Holy Ghost [Not Forgivable]. A Sampling of Others Beliefs, Such as: "Babies Go to Hell"; "Five Pretty Good Reasons to Be an Atheist," "How I Lost My Faith" and "What to Do When You Lose Your Faith." Finally, the Q&A--From What Did God Save You When He Saved Your Soul?





Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org





Watch all of Pastor Charles Lawson's sermons on his website directly at http://pastorcharleslawson.org/sermons





Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/





Contact:





Temple Baptist Church

email: [email protected]

http://pastorcharleslawson.org/contact





This is the Good News of the Gospel.





The Resurrection of Christ: 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 King James Version





1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;





2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.





3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;





4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:





The Message of Salvation to All: Romans 10:9-10 King James Version





9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.





10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.