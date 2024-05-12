Quo Vadis





May 15, 2024





In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria for May 12, 2024





Please like, comment and subscribe to assist my channel!





Thank you.





Here is the message of Our Lord to Luz de Maria for May 12, 2024:





Dear My children, I bless you, I love you.





How much uncertainty and how much pain my children are experiencing right now!





THE NEED OF MY CHILDREN DOES NOT ALLOW THEM TO LIVE WITHIN REALITY. . .





CONTINUE NOT TO BE CONSISTENT WITH WHAT THEY LIVE AND THE TRUTH OF THIS MOMENT.





Beloved children, pray every moment in the course of life so that with prayer, the works and acts are transformed inwardly; without publishing it, without announcing it, but allowing within humility to act and act to My Likeness.





NOW! NOW! NOW!

IT'S TIME FOR CONVERSION MY CHILDREN!





Do not wait for another moment, it is this, in which together with the change of Creation they are sharing the inner change at the same time.





To participate in the outpouring of My Spirit must be worthy of receiving the blessings of My Spirit that bears fruit in men of good will.





My beloved, you will see more signs in Heaven and on Earth to wake you up from that lethargy in which the Enemy of the soul keeps you.





The earth will continue to shake strongly for them to wake up and convert; the waters will shake again and again to cleanse the sin of humanity by denying and disobeying me.





I am Mercy and I call you, that is why each of you must arise from within the mud in which you live spiritually and rise above the mud, allowing My Spirit to nourish you so that you are new creatures and from the Hand of My Most Holy Mother, overcome human will.





With the humility and silence of My beloved Mother, everything to act and act be for My Glory, placing themselves in the last place among their brothers, so they will testify that they are My children.





AS IN FATIMA, MY MOTHER BEQUEATHED TO YOU HER WORD THAT ENCOMPASSES ALL OF HUMANITY WITH THE BLESSINGS AND SUFFERING OF THIS GENERATION; SHE ALSO EMPHASIZED TO YOU THAT YOU ARE HER CHILDREN AND THAT SHE LOVES EVERYONE.





MY MOTHER IS WAITING FOR YOU AND HAS BEQUEATHED HER FIDELITY TO OUR MOST HOLY TRINITY.





SHE IS MY MOST BELOVED MOTHER, THE DOOR OF HEAVEN AND HER IMMACULATE HEART WILL TRIUMPH.





Pray My children, pray, the tensions are growing, more nations enter the stage of war.





Pray My children, pray, Europe suffers from the advance of the war; the words of the leader of Russia lead you to meditate on the nearness of World War III, but do not fear children, do not fear, I will intervene before human pride destroys what is Divine property.





Pray My children, pray, the waters rise on the earth, pray, where so many of My children live, the earth trembles, pray for San Francisco.





Pray My children, pray, My Mother is the Mother of humanity and attentive to Her children she protects you, love her, My children.





Pray My children, pray, darkness is coming, keep My Light in your heart.





My dearests, receive My Blessing, I love you.





Your Jesus.





The following COMMENTARY comes from LUZ DE MARÍA de Bonilla.





Brothers and Sisters:





Our Lord Jesus Christ has asked me to share with you the following:





Like His children, we have His Infinite Mercy open before us; what we need is to repent as soon as possible and go to the Sacrament of Confession fulfilling penance.





Brothers and Sisters, above all that happens at this moment, the most important thing is spiritual preparation and we must not forget it.





With holy patience we are waiting for serious events, but as a humanity there are a large part of brothers who do not know what is happening and what can happen from one moment to the next.





Our Lord told me:





"My beloved, tell your brothers and sisters that everything is progressing, even if it seems that the suffering has stopped. "





In these moments of impasse it is where we must remain most alert, with the candle lit and the Hand of Our Blessed Mother.





Let's keep in mind that in the end the Immaculate Heart of Mary will triumph and what happens on Earth from Heaven is announced.





This way the stars always shine, even if the human creature doesn't look at them.





Sheltered under the Mantle of Our Lady, let's stay united in the Sacred Hearts.





Amen.





Thank you for supporting my channel.





May God bless you and keep you!





Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8sanRKrRF48