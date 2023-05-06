Report : Nanotech found in Dental Anesthetics : Nanotech found in vaxx, also observed in dental drug

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SOURCE : Stew Peters Network
Nanotech found in Dental Anesthetics : Nanotech found in v@666!ne, also observed in dental drug !
We can guess that dentists are getting paid bonuses to inject us; but without telling us that the poison in included as our bonus.
Fluoride in the water, tooth paste, mouth wash and dental cleaning are poison cause cancer, lower IQ , tooth cavity and pineal gland malfunction , do not believe wicked government with Satanist globalists tell you , perhaps they put nano dust too in there