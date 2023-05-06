Report : Nanotech found in Dental Anesthetics : Nanotech found in vaxx, also observed in dental drug

SOURCE : Stew Peters Network

Nanotech found in Dental Anesthetics : Nanotech found in v@666!ne, also observed in dental drug !





We can guess that dentists are getting paid bonuses to inject us; but without telling us that the poison in included as our bonus.





Fluoride in the water, tooth paste, mouth wash and dental cleaning are poison cause cancer, lower IQ , tooth cavity and pineal gland malfunction , do not believe wicked government with Satanist globalists tell you , perhaps they put nano dust too in there