SURPRISE Feast Of Trumpets ~ October 3- 2024

Isaiah 33:14 The Sinners in Zion are afraid; Fearfulness Hath Surprised The Hypocrites !!!

Denny Liarvee is Soon Going to Fulfill This Scripture

Along with HIS Cemetary ~ Grave-yard Club

That Will be Gathering Around Ole Ralph Stair's Tombstone in another Month as Denny has Proclaimed that Ralph is going to

Pop up from the Ground This "SURPRISE Feast of Trumpets"!!

Soon Denny and Company Will be Truly Joining Rg Stair in HELL where Ralph will be for The Next 1000 Years!!

Really NO Surprise The DirectionThey are Heading in !!!





https://thefinalwitness.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ

https://onevsp.com/channels/@TheFinalWitness