Introducing Epic Cash In Layers Of Increasing Complicatedness | Crypto Podcast #47
Jam-Crypto
Jam-Crypto
25 views • 06/01/2023

Episode 47 of our Twitter Spaces was all about discussing how to introduce Epic Cash in layers of increasing complicatedness.

Macro Topics:

- Binance leaves Canada

- Uniswap trading volume exceeds Coinbase

- US debt ceiling

- Ethereum finality issues


Space Topics:

- How do you introduce Epic to newbies? A round table.

- Epic is digital cash

- Hedge against inflation

- “How can I use it?” “Is it just an investment?”

- Change Now & Guardarian - BIG steps

- Remittances

- Ignore complicated matters: start off at ground zero. Absolute basics.

- Is the ethical perspective too much for newbies to understand / appreciate?


Epic Cash White Paper: Epic.tech/whitepaper


IMPORTANT INTERVIEWS:

The Quest For Superior Money Interactive PDF: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gT71n_cGQaggkf7o4wOY8zpTZJT5ZY6O/view

Epic Cash Resources: https://linktr.ee/FreemanResources

How To Buy Epic Cash 👉 buyepiccash.com

The 3 Most IMPORTANT Documents For Any Epic Cash Curious Person To Review!


1. There’s A Financial Storm Coming! https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/EPIC-Theres-a-Storm-Coming.pdf


2. Financial Freedom For The Masses https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/EPIC-Financial-Freedom.pdf


3. ECR Introduction https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/ECR-introduction.pdf


EPIC CASH - Did You Know, You Can Never Lose EPIC CASH? https://ellipsisnews.com/epic-cash-did-you-know-you-can-never-lose-epic-cash/


Epicenter Ecosystem: https://epicenter.epic.tech/


Epic At A Glance: https://explorer3.epic.tech/


What is Mimblewimble by Coinbureau’s Tayler Mckracken https://www.coinbureau.com/education/what-is-mimblewimble/

The Beauty of Mimblewimble https://tb358de.substack.com/p/the-beauty-of-mimblewimble?s=w

Need More Help? Visit: t.me/epicCashHelpDesk


EPIC Telegram: https://t.me/EpicCash

Epic Mining Community: https://t.me/EpicMiners

Freeman University: https://t.me/FreemanU

#Bitcoin #BTC #Ethereum #EpicCash #privacy #privacycoin #crypto #blockchain #scalability #fungibility #mimblewimble #decentralisation #cryptocurrency

Keywords
bitcoincryptoepic cashprivate cryptoprivacy coinprivate blockchaincrypto podcastdecentralisationcentralisation resistantprivacy matters
