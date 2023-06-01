Introducing Epic Cash In Layers Of Increasing Complicatedness | Crypto Podcast #47

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 47 of our Twitter Spaces was all about discussing how to introduce Epic Cash in layers of increasing complicatedness.
Macro Topics:
- Binance leaves Canada
- Uniswap trading volume exceeds Coinbase
- US debt ceiling
- Ethereum finality issues
Space Topics:
- How do you introduce Epic to newbies? A round table.
- Epic is digital cash
- Hedge against inflation
- “How can I use it?” “Is it just an investment?”
- Change Now & Guardarian - BIG steps
- Remittances
- Ignore complicated matters: start off at ground zero. Absolute basics.
- Is the ethical perspective too much for newbies to understand / appreciate?
Epic Cash White Paper: Epic.tech/whitepaper
IMPORTANT INTERVIEWS:
The Quest For Superior Money Interactive PDF: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gT71n_cGQaggkf7o4wOY8zpTZJT5ZY6O/view
Epic Cash Resources: https://linktr.ee/FreemanResources
How To Buy Epic Cash 👉 buyepiccash.com
The 3 Most IMPORTANT Documents For Any Epic Cash Curious Person To Review!
1. There’s A Financial Storm Coming! https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/EPIC-Theres-a-Storm-Coming.pdf
2. Financial Freedom For The Masses https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/EPIC-Financial-Freedom.pdf
3. ECR Introduction https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/ECR-introduction.pdf
EPIC CASH - Did You Know, You Can Never Lose EPIC CASH? https://ellipsisnews.com/epic-cash-did-you-know-you-can-never-lose-epic-cash/
Epicenter Ecosystem: https://epicenter.epic.tech/
Epic At A Glance: https://explorer3.epic.tech/
What is Mimblewimble by Coinbureau’s Tayler Mckracken https://www.coinbureau.com/education/what-is-mimblewimble/
The Beauty of Mimblewimble https://tb358de.substack.com/p/the-beauty-of-mimblewimble?s=w
Need More Help? Visit: t.me/epicCashHelpDesk
EPIC Telegram: https://t.me/EpicCash
Epic Mining Community: https://t.me/EpicMiners
Freeman University: https://t.me/FreemanU
#Bitcoin #BTC #Ethereum #EpicCash #privacy #privacycoin #crypto #blockchain #scalability #fungibility #mimblewimble #decentralisation #cryptocurrency