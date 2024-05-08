⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(8 May 2024)

▫️In response to the Kiev regime's attempt to damage Russian power facilities, the Russian Armed Forces launched a long-range high-precision group strike by sea- and air-based missiles, the Kinzhal aeroballistic hypersonic missile system, unmanned aerial vehicles at power facilities, as well as enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex.

The goal of the strike has been achieved. All the assigned targets have been engaged.

As a result of the strike, Ukraine's ability to produce military hardware and deliver Western-made weaponry and military hardware to the line of contact has been significantly reduced.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front lines and completely liberated Kislovka (Kharkov region).

Two counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 31st Ukrainian National Guard Brigade were repelled near Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 55 Ukrainian troops and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces captured more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 92nd Assault Brigade, 28th, 93rd mechanised brigades, 56th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 4th National Guard Brigade, 104th, and 106th territorial defence brigades near Spornoye, Andreyevka, Kurdyumovka, Minkovka, and Kleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 355 Ukrainian troops, one tank, and two motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, one Anklav electronic warfare station, and one ammunition depot were wiped out.

▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces completely liberated Novokalinovo (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as inflicted losses on units of the AFU 132th Mechanised Brigade and 68th Jaeger Brigade near Leninskoye and Umanskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

11 counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 24th, 47th, 100th mechanised brigades, 59th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 25th Airborne Brigade, 142th Infantry Brigade, and 78th Separate Air Assault Regiment were repelled near Schumy, Novgorodskoye, Vodyanoye, Solovyovo, Semyonovka, Pervomayskoye, and Netaylovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 415 Ukrainian troops, one German-made Leopard tank, four armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces captured more advantageous lines and repelled two counter-attacks of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade and 123rd Territorial Defence Brigade near Urozhaynoye and Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 170 Ukrainian troops, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, three motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, and one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system.



▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware clusters of the AFU 65th Mechanised Brigade, 15th National Guard Brigade, 35th Marines Brigade, and 121st Territorial Defence Brigade near Rabotino, Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region), Ivanovka, and Tyaginka (Kherson region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 55 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Groups of Forces of the Russian Federation destroyed one unmanned aerial vehicle production workshop of the AFU 101st Territorial Defence Brigade, AFU ammunition and missile artillery depots.



In addition, clusters of AFU manpower and hardware have been engaged in 113 areas.



▫️Air defence units shot down one U.S.-made ATACMS operational-tactical missile, three French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, as well as 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles.



📊In total, 594 airplanes, 270 helicopters, 23,828 unmanned aerial vehicles, 512 anti-aircraft missile systems, 15,950 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,280 combat vehicles of multiple rocket launcher systems, 9,385 field artillery guns and mortars, and 21,548 special military vehicles have been neutralised since the beginning of the special military operation.