Special Guest Sean from SGT Report - 9/11 Cover-Up - Why the U.S. Planned the Attack
Our Amazing Grace
Our Amazing Grace
71 views • 03/31/2023

Your host Scott Schara and guest Sean discuss the strange anomalies and facts surrounding 9/11 and WTC Bldg 7.Show more


9/11 was a false flag operation. The smoking guns of the evil perpetrated that day include the controlled demolition of WTC buildings 1, 2 and 7. WTC-7 collapsed at freefall speed at 5:20 pm on 9/11 and it was (and still is today) entirely ignored by the mockingbird mainstream media. Strangely, the BBC reported live about the collapse of building 7, with reporter Jane Stanley claiming the building had already collapsed as it still stood in the background of her live shot in NYC. Then, the BBC satellite signal faded, and Jane Stanley was cut off. Ten minutes later the WTC-7 building did indeed collapse. Additionally, despite the Pentagon being the most defended building in the U.S., it is claimed that a passenger plane hit it on 9/11. There is NO surveillance video that supports that claim, and any video there might have been was seized by the FBI on the morning of 9/11. The cameras on the Pentagon are said to have failed. There was however, witnesses on 9/11 that claim they saw men videotaping, dancing and celebrating as the first and second planes slammed into the towers in NYC. The men were apprehended and detained for several weeks, and then were quietly released. These men have become known as 'the dancing Israelis'. If their own statements on Israeli TV after 9/11 are to be believed, they were Mossad agents with foreknowledge of the event


Sean received his BA in Journalism from the University of Wisconsin and soon discovered that the REAL news is rarely ever covered by the mockingbird CIA mainstream media. Thus the founding of SGT Report in 2010. SGT Report is the ANTIDOTE to the corporate mockingbird propaganda and lies.


Sean is the founder of SGTreport.com, ThePhaser.com and the SGT Report channels on Rumble, Bitchute, etc. (Banned by YouTube in October of 2020)


*******************************


Links referenced in this episode:


https://www.sgtreport.com/


https://thephaser.com/


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=677i43QfYpQ


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hSTvZq7emM4


Learn more about Our Amazing Grace here https://ouramazinggrace.net/home


