Smart Dust and Human Surveillance
HopeGirl Blog
HopeGirl Blog
244 followers
111 views • 07/18/2023

As many of you who follow our work know, both myself and my husband are survivors of the Targeted Individual program. What we have been through starting in 2014 is the reason why we started our EMF protection products business, and did all the research necessary to write our book in 2017 Forbidden Tech where we talk about the technology that was used. This video is an interview with Quinn Wright done by my mother Valerie Robitaille of https://holistichealthonline.info/

Quinn has documented his targeting and shows how they are using smart dust and LED blue lights to electronically harass citizens. Our orgonite products have helped him with his targeting and he talks about that as well. Please help us spread awareness of this testimony and evidence.
Our Book Forbidden Tech
https://www.forbiddentech.website/
Check out our EMF Protection Products Here:
www.ftwproject.com
Our Alternative News Site where we post all our content:
HopeGirl Blog
www.hopegirlblog.com

Keywords
public educationcovid trutheducational series
