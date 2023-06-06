Dam War Supports Ukrainian Attempts To Counterattack

The first days of the Ukrainian counteroffensive did not lead to any victories for the Ukrainian Army. After two days of massive attacks on the fronts of the Zaporozhye region and the south of the DPR, Ukrainian units suffered heavy losses, but failed to take control of any of the settlements.

On June 5, Ukrainian forces managed to enter the village of Novodonetskoye, but did not gain a foothold there and retreated after prolonged battles. On the morning of June 6, the frontlines in the Donbass and southern regions remained unchanged.

The Ukrainian military paid a high price for the failed attempts to break through the Russian defense. The Russian Defense Ministry estimated the enemy’s losses at 1.5 thousand soldiers, as well as 28 tanks and 109 armored fighting vehicles.

Western main battle tanks did not help the advancing Ukrainians. The Russian Defense Ministry announced the destruction of at least 8 German Leopard tanks. NATO equipment is now burning out in the Ukrainian steppes, including MaxxPro MRAPS, French armored fighting vehicles such as AMX-10RC etc.

The situation remains tense on the frontlines. Ukrainian attempts to open an auxiliary front are expected in the Kherson region.

On the night of June 6, Ukrainian forces struck at the Kakhovskaya HPP. According to preliminary data, the attack was carried out by Ukrainian Vilha MLRS.

As a result, several floodgates were destroyed. Up to 80 settlements can get into the flooding zone.

Kiev, as always, accused Russia for destroying infrastructure, despite the fact that the HPP is under the control of the Russian military; the flat and lower eastern bank of the Dnieper, where Russian positions are located, is under the greatest danger; and such a strike is not beneficial for Russian forces from a military point of view.

A few months ago, it became obvious that Kiev would try to use control over the dams along the Dnieper River during its counteroffensive. Back in April, water overflowed the banks of the Dnieper in the Kiev region, which the Ukrainian media explained with allegedly heavy precipitation. However, the rain this year was not unusually heavy in Ukraine.

In fact, the Kiev authorities deliberately accumulated water without opening the floodgates on the dams. Then, the Ukrainian dam in Dneprodzerzhinsk did not discharge water for more than two weeks, as a result the local villages were also flooded, and the population had to be evacuated.

All this was necessary for the ongoing counteroffensive. Having damaged the only dam under the control of Russian forces, Kiev can flood the Russian-controlled eastern bank in the Kherson region opening all the floodgates and drain the water upstream of the Dnieper. Kiev is clearly not concerned about the civilian settlements, which it is allegedly trying to liberate from the cruel Russians.

Support SouthFront:

BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qctv99yh0ewg6x5r9fy5e7lqm28t9rza4h4cy4k

BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qpayzr89x3yul8924uqf6fjx6jcjklfcw5vm2dxp7r

MONERO (XMR): 84eCJf22Yz39rHwoz6vf3hdcWmbCY336eAUoLXpSj1Q3boP8crzKdDq3R5f72RjFmTJBctSH6DFRuPmEaWiQP59mBzoG2sN

PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]



Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT