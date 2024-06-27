BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ukraine does not want the war to continue for many years. We do not have that much time; many people are dying - Zelensky
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
57 views • 10 months ago

 Ukraine does not want the war to continue for many years. We do not have that much time; many people are dying, — Zelensky

According to him, Kiev should prepare a settlement plan based on the points of the peace formula within a few months.

Shaky mic, does everyone around Zelensky have coke jitters?

adding:

The United States, Israel, and Ukraine are discussing the delivery of up to 8 Patriot air defense systems to Kiev, reports The Financial Times.

Although the agreement has not been finalized, it is likely to involve sending the Patriot systems from Israel to the U.S. first, and then to Ukraine, according to the publication.

According to five people informed about the negotiations, the outline of the agreement, was discussed among ministers and high-ranking officials from the three countries.

In April, Israel announced that it would begin decommissioning its eight Patriot batteries, which have been in service for over 30 years, and replacing them with more advanced systems.

However, the batteries, which were used in the current war on Gaza, have not yet been decommissioned due to concerns that tensions with Hezbollah could escalate into a full-scale war.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy