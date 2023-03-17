"Love not only thy brother, love of thyself enough to give of thyself" – September 18, 1970 message

How does God see drugs? Or suicide?

Listen to spiritual messengers of God give guidance in our climb to our Father, of what may happen if we harm another, or if we harm harm ourselves.

"And remember, that that thy should do unto others shall be done unto you, and that that thy should do unto yourself shall be done unto yourself.

"If thy should kill thyself, thy ask, 'Then how should one kill of thyself again?' And this shall be done quite simply. We shall tell you in words more liking to our Father’s way. And in His words we should say, as He said unto another of the name Isaiah, 'Give back to Me unto which thy have taken.' But in returning that which thy have taken, return it of the same. And that which thy should return and not be the same shall be cast back again.

"If you could understand of these words, then remember, love not only thy brother, love of thyself enough to give of thyself. But in giving, give both of yourself to others and to yourself.

"Now, we see your questions. Ask."

“Aka, soul John asks this question. ‘Why is the group slowly being dissolved in their thinking?...’”

"The group shall only dissolve itself within itself. And because one soul shall dissolve itself from the group does not mean the group shall dissolve. For as we have said before, your knowledge shall come as teardrops. The material things needed for your group shall come as teardrops.

"Therefore, remember, this group, as you would call it, did not start yesterday, or the day before. And remember, what God has given, no man [may] put asunder. Remember this, Lucifer was a mighty force, but did not your God cast Lucifer from the heavens with but the movement of one finger upon His right hand?

"And you, soul John, have you so little faith that you would not study unto the words that were given? This is your karma, soul John. This is why once before it was said unto you that you would wait until the Master returned again.

"But when he comes his name shall not be as thy think, for what is in a name, soul John, but a spoken word. A name [will] be given and should mean of the same.

"Yet the soul in his climb to the heavens, as you would call them, should cast his spirit aside and fall and never climb again. Remember, soul John, your groups shall grow far beyond anything you imagine at this time....

"And understand these wordings, for the rays that shall come from our Father are everywhere. Do you think that our Father would love one part of the earth [even] more than another?

"But at this time, at this place, there is work for both yourself and others."

