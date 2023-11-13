❗️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on November 10-12

▪️The AFU once again conducted an integrated attack on the Crimean peninsula. Two enemy drones intended to hit an oil depot in Feodosia, but both drones were shot down.

▪️At the same time, four unmanned boats of the AFU intruded Uzkaya Bay. The target was the Black Sea Fleet gunboats stationed there. There were no casualties among the personnel.

▪️The Soledar direction has become more active on the front, where Russian troops are developing an offensive on Klishchiivka. The fighters managed to establish control over the ruins on the eastern outskirts, while fighting is taking place at the heights near the village.

▪️On the northern flank of the Avdiivka fortification, the AFU made an unsuccessful attempt to break through to Krasnohorivka. At the same time, Russian units crossed the railroad and are developing their offensive on the eastern outskirts of Petrovske.

▪️On the southern flank, the AFU attacked Russian positions along the forest belt several times, but all attacks were repulsed. At the moment, the Russian forces have consolidated their positions in the previously occupied areas, confidently holding off the enemy's onslaught.

▪️On the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian forces are attacking west of Robotyne. At the same time, artillery duels and counter battles continue near Verbove, where the enemy is trying to push through the Russian defense.

▪️On the Kherson direction, fighting continues on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the village of Krynky. The AFU managed to expand its zone of control to the south and intended to advance deep into the forest area, but were ambushed by Russian troops.





Source @rybar