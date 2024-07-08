BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. John Campbell Update on Excess Deaths Worldwide - 770 dead Americans EVERYDAY for 16 months
Prevent Global Genocide
1443 followers
10 months ago

(July 4, 2024) The latest data from Jan, 2023 to April, 2024 in the United States, there has been 10% increase or 770 EXCESS DEATHS EVERY SINGLE DAY for the 16 month period that are not related to COVID.


That is 366,894 DEAD AMERICANS THAT SHOULD NOT BE DEAD.


That is like two full 747 aircraft full of Americans crashing into the ground every single day for 16 months and yet no one wants to figure out what is killing these Americans!


OECD data, Excess deaths:

https://data-explorer.oecd.org/vis?tm=excess%20mortality&pg=0&snb=3&df[ds]=dsDisseminateFinalDMZ&df[id]=DSD_HEALTH_MORTALITY%40DF_MORTALITY_EXCESS&df[ag]=OECD.ELS.HD&df[vs]=1.0&dq=.W.EM._T._T.&pd=2023-W01%2C&to[TIME_PERIOD]=false&ly[cl]=REF_AREA%2CUNIT&ly[rw]=TIME_PERIOD&vw=tb

https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/excess-mortality-p-scores-average-baseline


Dr. John Campbell: https://rumble.com/v55jmn2-excess-deaths-in-2024.html


Hat tip to Richbucks on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Richbucks

Keywords
cancerbig pharmacurrent eventsnewsamericaworldvaccinegenocidedatastatisticscovidplandemicmrnaexcess deathsjohn campbelloecddied suddenly
