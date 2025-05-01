BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Polish MEP Candidate's Aide Removes Ukrainian Flag from City Hall Amid Applause
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
76 views • 4 months ago

Polish MEP Candidate's Aide Removes Ukrainian Flag from City Hall Amid Applause

In the Polish city of Biała Podlaska, an aide to Grzegorz Braun—a presidential candidate and Member of the European Parliament—removed the Ukrainian flag from the city hall during a public demonstration.

The act, greeted with applause and chants of "This is Poland!" from the crowd, ended with the aide handing the flag to Braun himself. Braun later claimed full responsibility for the incident.

“My aide, appointed to fulfill the duties of a Polish MEP, acted on my clear instructions. Therefore, I bear full responsibility,” Braun stated.

Polish authorities have launched an investigation. Local officials condemned the act as an “attack on a government building.”

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, called it a “deliberate provocation aimed at damaging the friendship” between the two nations.

ℹ️Grzegorz Braun made headlines in 2023 when he was expelled from Poland’s parliament after using a fire extinguisher to put out candles on a menorah.

