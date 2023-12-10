Narcissism: How To Overcome This Trap (3 Case Studies)

There are some things happening geopolitically right now that have very recently resurrected some ideas in my heart and mind about the difference between compulsive lying, manipulation, and personality disorders like narcissism; and so today, I want to share some deeper spiritual insights with you.





We need to talk about *religious* narcissism.





This can apply on a national level all the way down to the individual level, and you must be able to identify, confront, and cast out this demonic oppression from your life.





I believe this is one of the major spiritual strongholds of darkness that is currently plaguing God's people worldwide, and I want to show you three Biblical case studies to navigate this trap of pride and deception.





For all things Overcome Babylon, check out the links below:





📱Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets eBook FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

📕 Order your copy of Bible Prophecy Secrets (Ships Worldwide): https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/order-bible-prophecy-secrets

🔗 Breaking News + Announcements, sub to Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🔥 Join Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

📓 Download our Deliverance Manual: https://drive.proton.me/urls/MVB1JYY910#w2nm5msyjo71

🌙 Upcoming Holy Feast Days: https://overcomebabylon.com/5859

🎧 Listen on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85