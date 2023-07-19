BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THIS is how OUT OF CONTROL our national debt has become during Ukraine War
531 views • 07/19/2023

Glenn Beck


July 18, 2023


Is our government still trying to uphold our original mission statement, or does it have another goal in mind? Glenn lays out what he believes President Biden's real goal is and how much power he's had to abuse to accomplish it. But it hasn't been without consequences for YOU. Glenn reviews just how many years it would take the average American to pay off just the national debt added in ONE DAY ... all while we're getting dangerously close to war in Ukraine.


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1yBGHrCIWS8

