Perilous Times: Stocks Plunge Worldwide as Israel and Iran Brace for All-Out War

Global stock markets plunged on Monday. Investors fear the U.S. economy is heading into a recession. The Japanese index suffered its worst day since 1987. Heavy trading on online platforms Charles Schwab and Fidelity Investments faced outages on Monday. Meanwhile, Biden Administration officials believe a Middle Eastern war is imminent – possibly within the next 48 hours. Retired United Airlines Captain Dan Hanley will join me to talk about commercial airline pilot whistleblowers who challenge the official narrative about the September 11 attacks.
Rick Wiles, Captain Dan Hanley. Airdate 08/05/2024
