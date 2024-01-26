Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
2023-01-24 Live: South Africa is part of Luciferian corporatism - Lovinglife TV
channel image
The HWP Report
136 Subscribers
55 views
Published a month ago

Faiez is a regular on Loving Life TV and has gone live with popular, incisive and extremely well researched presentations in past shows. Tonight he will demonstrate that South Africa is not a democracy and the government does not do what is best for its citizens.   

https://lovinglifetv.com/2024/01/25/live-south-africa-is-part-of-luciferian-corporatism-presentation-by-dr-faiez-kirsten/

Download the PDF presentation: LUCIFERIAN CORPORATISM: https://lovinglifetv.com/wp-content/uploads/LUCIFERIAN-CORPORATISM-LOVINGLIFE-DISCUSSION-1.pdf

Keywords
genocideextinctiondepopulation agendatranshumanismglobalist agenda

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket