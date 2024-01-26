2023-01-24 Live: South Africa is part of Luciferian corporatism - Lovinglife TV

Faiez is a regular on Loving Life TV and has gone live with popular, incisive and extremely well researched presentations in past shows. Tonight he will demonstrate that South Africa is not a democracy and the government does not do what is best for its citizens.

https://lovinglifetv.com/2024/01/25/live-south-africa-is-part-of-luciferian-corporatism-presentation-by-dr-faiez-kirsten/

Download the PDF presentation: LUCIFERIAN CORPORATISM: https://lovinglifetv.com/wp-content/uploads/LUCIFERIAN-CORPORATISM-LOVINGLIFE-DISCUSSION-1.pdf

