In the middle of a cold winter, an old golden dog lies prominently on the snow in a quiet cemetery

Pitiful Animal





Dec 28, 2023





I named her Khatuna! My dear dog came from this cemetery

In this case we couldn't delay even a second, we immediately took her to the vet

In the middle of the cold winter, an adult yellow dog had highlighted on the snowy background

Khatuna had settled into the clinic's vet and she first acclimatization would take place here

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mtD00Ev_Pys