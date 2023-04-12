© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cross Talk, Leaving The Dollar
Sometimes the law of unintended consequences kicks in with a vengeance. Take, for example, Washington’s addiction to sanctioning countries around the world for short-term political gain. The unintended consequence is the weakening of the American greenback and American power.
CrossTalking with Rick Sterling, Radhika Desai, and Ralph Niemeyer.
12 Apr, 2023
https://www.rt.com/shows/crosstalk/574537-us-dollar-weakening-consequences/