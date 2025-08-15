Shapeshifting Spirits - Compilation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
CHECK OUT "Higher Entites" by Justin Faul in my video list for more Insight. Do not deceive yourself these are not Aliens, these are Shapshifting Spirits - Compilation - Aliens was made up by evil people and spirits, so you would not pay attention to the unseen spirits who are with billions just like us . billions just like us .