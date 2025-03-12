Iraqi official, speaking in hindsight - the collapse of the Russian-Turkish-Iranian-Syrian alliance sealed Assad’s fate

"We expected that once the Russian-Turkish-Iranian-Syrian alliance collapsed, Bashar al-Assad would not be able to remain."

An Iraqi official, speaking in hindsight, confirmed what many suspected—the collapse of the Russian-Turkish-Iranian-Syrian alliance sealed Assad’s fate. With Hezbollah tied up in Lebanon, Iran focused on Gaza, and Russia engaged in Ukraine, Damascus stood no chance.

He called the current rulers of Syria “terrorists,” lamenting that HTS and other extremist factions now control the country. He also pointed to Israel’s role in facilitating the collapse and criticized Turkey for supporting Idlib instead of securing Syria.

This is what regime change truly looks like.