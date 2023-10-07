Dozens of rockets fired from Gaza towards Israel | Israeli tank on fire as Palestinians cross border in the south of the country

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip launched dozens of rockets towards Israel early on Saturday, setting off air raid sirens across the country.
An Israeli tank was set ablaze as Palestinian militants in Gaza carried out an unprecedented incursion into southern Israel. The Israeli military confirmed that an infiltration had occurred in several locations near the Gaza border. It has ordered residents to remain indoors.
Source - RT